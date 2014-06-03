Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
BERLIN The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom as part of a possible deal between the French industrial group and its German rival Siemens.
Bloomberg News reported earlier that the German government was considering using state-owned development bank KfW to buy Alstom shares in a deal with Siemens, which is mulling a bid for the French company.
The report, which cited anonymous people familiar with the plans, said Germany's purchase of a stake was contingent on the French government buying an equal stake in Alstom from Bouygues, the French firm which owns a large share of Alstom stock.
"No one knows of this plan here," a spokeswoman in the finance ministry said, when asked about the report.
Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.