The logo of French power and transport engineering company Alstom is pictured on the roof of the company's plant in Reichshoffen near Haguenau, North Eastern France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Alstom (ALSO.PA) CEO Patrick Kron told unions on Friday the group was in talks over an industrial deal but had not received any takeover offer from General Electric (GE.N), union sources told Reuters.

Kron however said no decision on a deal would be made at a board meeting to be held in the afternoon, one of the sources said.

"I don't validate the rumors out in the American media of a takeover offer from General Electric," one of the sources cited Kron as telling a European works council meeting.

"What is exact, is that we are in talks over an industrial deal."

Kron did not give further details on the discussions, both sources said.

Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg told Le Monde newspaper that the government was working on "other solutions and scenarios" for Alstom, but did not go into more detail.

