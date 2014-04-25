PARIS The board of French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA) will meet on Sunday to discuss a possible sale of its global power division to U.S. industrial products giant General Electric (GE.N), French daily Le Figaro said on its website.

"The project is so advanced that an Alstom board meeting, called for late on Sunday, could accept it," Le Figaro said without citing sources.

The paper also said that GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt was set to meet with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Sunday ahead of the Alstom board meeting.

Alstom declined all comment on the report.

