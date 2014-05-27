PARIS General Electric (GE.N) will make precise commitments to increase jobs in France as part of its efforts to seal a deal to buy Alstom's (ALSO.PA) power arm, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Tuesday.

During a hearing about GE's 12.35 billion euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alstom's power business, Immelt also said his group was considering a tie-up in rail signaling that would give the French engineering group control of that business.

The French government has criticized the U.S. company's bid, citing concerns over domestic jobs and saying a straight sale of the power arm would weaken Alstom by reducing it to its smaller rail business.

