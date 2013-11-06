Patrick Kron, chairman and chief executive of French power and transport engineering company Alstom, gestures as he speaks during a news conference to present the company's 2011-2012 annual results in Paris May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's Alstom (ALSO.PA) does not exclude a stock market listing of a minority stake in its transport business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday.

The power and engineering firm plans to ramp up asset disposals and cost cuts, shedding 1,300 jobs worldwide, after a lack of large orders hit first-half results.

"On Alstom Transport, different options are possible: industrial partners, financial partners, eventually a stock market listing... At this stage, I don't exclude anything," Kron told reporters on a conference call.

"We have time, and I have no doubt on the interest of industrial and financial partners, and in the feasibility of a stock market listing if that was the option retained."

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)