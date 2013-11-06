Winton CEO defends firm from Buffett criticism of fees, returns
LONDON/NEW YORK David Harding, founder of one of the world's biggest hedge funds, on Friday defended his firm against Warren Buffett's criticism of hedge fund fees last week.
PARIS France's Alstom (ALSO.PA) does not exclude a stock market listing of a minority stake in its transport business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on Wednesday.
The power and engineering firm plans to ramp up asset disposals and cost cuts, shedding 1,300 jobs worldwide, after a lack of large orders hit first-half results.
"On Alstom Transport, different options are possible: industrial partners, financial partners, eventually a stock market listing... At this stage, I don't exclude anything," Kron told reporters on a conference call.
"We have time, and I have no doubt on the interest of industrial and financial partners, and in the feasibility of a stock market listing if that was the option retained."
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON/NEW YORK David Harding, founder of one of the world's biggest hedge funds, on Friday defended his firm against Warren Buffett's criticism of hedge fund fees last week.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
U.S. stocks were flat on Friday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank is set to raise interest rates this month if economic data holds up.