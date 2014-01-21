PARIS French heavy engineering company Alstom (ALSO.PA) lowered its profit target on Tuesday after ailing utilities reined in orders for power equipment, raising the specter of a dividend cut and sending its shares tumbling 13 percent.

The maker of power station turbines, wind farms and high-speed trains said orders fell 12 percent in the first nine months of its fiscal year and warned it would keep burning through cash in the second half after draining 511 million euros ($693 million) in the first.

Chief Executive Patrick Kron told analysts on a conference call he expected positive free cash flow in the following fiscal year, but would not make that a firm target, saying his credibility was now at stake after the latest guidance cut.

Alstom has been securing record orders for trains and trams, but demand for the huge turbines and other components it supplies to coal and gas-fired power stations has waned.

The equipment takes years to build and install and usually comes with hefty downpayments that underpin cash flow at Alstom and its European rivals Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and ABB ABBN.VX.

Underlining the volatility of the business, Alstom has burned cash for half of the past decade, Reuters data shows. In an attempt to steady its finances, Kron pledged last year to cut 1.5 billion euros of annual costs by 2016.

"The expected deleveraging process was the main support to the shares but is further postponed. Confidence is broken," Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday's figures.

Alstom shares were down 11.9 percent at 1200 GMT, close to a two-year low. The drop wiped more than 1 billion euros off its market value. Shares in Bouygues (BOUY.PA), Alstom's main shareholder with a 29 percent stake, fell 5 percent. Both were the worst performers on France's CAC 40 index .FCHI.

SENSITIVE JOB CUTS

The dearth of large orders, especially in thermal power, comes as utilities delay spending in a weak global economy. In some European countries, government caps on electricity bills and competition from renewable energy have made traditional power stations fired by coal or gas less profitable.

In November, Alstom announced around 1,300 job cuts and said it would sell up to 2 billion euros of assets to raise cash.

The announcement was met with a cool response from the Socialist government, whose centre-right predecessor already bailed out Alstom when it ran into similar trouble a decade ago, stretching European competition rules to rescue a company seen as one of the "national champions" of French industry alongside carmaker Peugeot (PEUP.PA) and electricity utility EDF (EDF.PA).

Alstom maintained a full-year forecast of low-single digit sales growth from existing businesses, but it said it now expected its operating margin - a measure of profitability - to dip slightly to around 7 percent this year, before declining again in 2015.

It had previously aimed for positive free cash flow for the year and an operating margin stable at 7.2 percent, which it would try to improve to 8 percent within three years.

Nomura analyst Daniel Cunliffe said Alstom now needed to cut its dividend to zero - market expectations had been for a 250-million-euro pay-out - but may also have to launch a rights issue or sell a bigger stake than planned in the transport business to fill the cash hole.

"The bigger the miss in their cash flow, the bigger the stake they need to sell and the more dilutive it is to earnings," he said.

DIVIDEND UNDER THREAT

The last time Alstom shares fell by as much in one day was last May when it also downgraded its forecasts, blaming customers delaying projects due to weak economies.

The following month, Moody's cut Alstom's long-term credit rating to Baa3, one notch above "junk". Standard & Poor's, which rates Alstom BBB, has warned it may also downgrade its debt.

Kron insisted in November that there was no need to ask shareholders for more capital and on Tuesday he did not mention such a scenario.

He said he was confident the company would raise up to 2 billion euros by disposing of non-strategic assets and selling the minority stake in the transport business. The division makes France's prized high-speed TGV trains and has been a rare bright spot through a succession of bleak results.

But Kron said the latest results did not bode well for the company's dividend, something that would be addressed later by the board.

Kron stressed that despite having been "grossly wrong" in its forecasts for free cash flow, Alstom had no intention nor need to renegotiate its debt covenants.

In the third quarter, the transport unit booked a record 2.57 billion euros in orders, driven by a 1.2 billion contract to equip Riyadh's subway. The strong performance helped offset a 4 percent drop in orders in thermal power.

Group orders stood at 5.62 billion euros in the third quarter, up 11 percent from the same period a year ago. Nine-month sales fell 1 percent to 14.53 billion euros, while on an organic basis they were up 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7373 euros)

(Editing by Leila Abboud and Tom Pfeiffer)