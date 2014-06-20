General Electric and a consortium of Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have amended their offers for the power assets of France's Alstom.

Following are details of the competing proposals:

SIEMENS-MITSUBISHI

- MHI to buy a 40 percent stake in the combined steam, grid and hydro business of Alstom (compared with previous offer to buy 40 percent of steam and 20 percent stakes in grid and hydro). Investment may now be undertaken through one single holding company (previously three separate joint ventures).

- MHI to pay 3.9 billion euros (previously 3.1 billion) in cash.

- MHI to offer to acquire up to a 10 percent stake in Alstom from Bouygues to become "stable and long-term shareholder" of the French firm.

- MHI to enter various cooperation agreements with Alstom, for instance in research & development or common procurement.

- Siemens to acquire 100 percent of Alstom's gas turbine business for 4.3 billion euros (previously 3.9 billion) in cash.

- Siemens to offer job guarantees for three years in France and Germany for employees of transferred gas business. Says MHI/Alstom alliance will enable creation of more than 1,000 jobs, to offer additional 1,000 apprenticeships in France.

- Siemens to establish its European headquarters for the combined gas service business in France.

- Siemens to explore possibility of creating a European rail champion, says prepared to become long-term anchor shareholder in a combined Transport business.

- Siemens now offering to enter immediately into a joint venture for mobility management including signaling between Alstom and Siemens.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

- GE and Alstom to establish two 50/50 energy joint ventures in grid and renewables (previously GE was to buy the businesses outright).

- GE and Alstom to create a nuclear and steam alliance in which each will hold 50 percent. The French government will hold a preferred share giving it veto rights relating to nuclear plant security and technology.

- Intellectual property related to Alstom's Arabelle nuclear steam turbine technology to be transferred to a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by the French government.

- Offer still values Alstom's power businesses at 12.4 billion euros, but cash component would drop to reflect the fact GE is buying fewer assets outright.

- GE to sell signaling business to Alstom and sign a series of rail collaboration deals.

- GE commits to creating 1,000 new jobs in France over the next three years, focused in high-value areas such as manufacturing and engineering.

- GE-Alstom energy businesses to have headquarters and leadership teams in France.

- Deal to be EPS accretive for GE immediately.

($1 = 0.7345 euro)

(Compiled by Jonathan Gould, Natalie Huet and Maria Sheahan; editing by David Evans and Tom Pfeiffer)