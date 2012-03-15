PARIS French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA) is looking at wind turbine makers Gamesa (GAM.MC) of Spain and Vestas (VWS.CO) of Denmark, as well as Germany's REpower, as potential takeover targets, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Alstom's reported interest comes as it competes as part of a group of companies with two other consortia to build France's first offshore wind parks.

Les Echos newspaper, citing one source, said Alstom was looking at other candidates as REpower's position in wind power remained small compared with its activities in coal or hydroelectric power.

German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, without citing sources, reported on Wednesday that REpower's owner, India's Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS), was seeking a buyer for the business, valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.95 billion), and that it had opened the unit's books to Alstom.

No-one at Alstom was immediately available to comment on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7677 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Erica Billingham)