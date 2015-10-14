Panera Bread exploring sale: Bloomberg
Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
BRUSSELS World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever acquisition.
The European Commission said it did not see any competition issues from the deal, confirming a Reuters report last week.
"Our decision demonstrates that relevant deals can be swiftly approved if they raise no competition concern," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Intel wants to boost its portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data centers and focus on chips for cars, watches and other devices in a future "Internet of Things", a strategy which should be facilitated with the Altera deal.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
FRANKFURT The chairman of German industrial gases group Linde is prepared to use his casting vote to push through a $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair in the face of worker opposition, he told the Financial Times.