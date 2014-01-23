Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Programmable chip maker Altera Corp ALTR.O reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by sales of its new products.
Shares were up 4 percent in extended trading, after closing at $32.93 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Net income fell to $98.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $120.8 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $454.4 million.
Altera's semiconductor chips are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.