LONDON British translation software firm SDL (SDL.L) has raised the price it is willing to pay for Alterian ALN.L, paving the way for the smaller software company to enter talks.

Alterian said in a statement on Thursday that it had received an indicative all-cash offer from SDL of 110 pence per share, following its rejection last month of SDL's initial 80 pence per share approach.

"The board considers the revised proposal to be at a level which it is now prepared to engage with SDL with a view to recommending," said Alterian in a statement on Thursday.

A deal with marketing and web content firm Alterian would expand the customer base of SDL, which has moved into managing web content from its background in translation.

Alterian has struggled in recent times, issuing a profit warning in April and announcing deep cost and workforce cuts last month. On the eve of announcing the offer approach, its shares had fallen around 70 percent since the beginning of the year.

The company is due to release its interim results on November 16, and SDL has until November 21 to make a firm offer for Alterian or walk away, under British takeover rules.

Alterian's shares rose to 99 pence in early trade on Thursday, while SDL was down 1.6 percent, in line with the FTSE250 index .FTMC.

