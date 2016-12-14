LONDON Investment banks JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are in pole position to be mandated to lead the initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Altice USA, three sources familiar with the matter said.

In October Reuters exclusively reported that Altice USA, the cable operator that Dutch-based Altice NV [ATCA.AS] put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications was planning an IPO with the company valued at between $25 billion and $30 billion.

The two investment banks declined to comment. Altice was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Dasha Afanasieva, editing by David Evans)