LONDON Financing deals that have tied up most aluminum inventories in warehouses could unravel as the global economic crisis deepens and banks look to unlock funds, said William Adams, an analyst at Basemetals.com, on Wednesday.

"There is a potential for further problems on the banking side of things, whether it's another banking crisis or a liquidity crisis," Adams said at a Sucden Financial press briefing.

"A lot of the banks involved in these financing deals, if they need money they might look around and say, 'There's a lot of money tied up in these financing deals, maybe we utilize some of that.' That's something we need to keep in mind."

Total aluminum stocks in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses hit a record high above 4.71 million tons in May and are currently around 4.6 million tons. Financing deals are said to have tied up about 70 percent of those stocks.

In a typical deal, a bank buys nearby aluminum from a producer, sells it forward at a profit and strikes a warehouse deal to store it cheaply for an extended time period.

"I think if we are going to see a crack in the volume of metals under financing arrangement, it will be as a result of liquidity issues," Steve Hardcastle, head of client services at Sucden Financial, told the briefing.

"But the important thing is that there are doubts being expressed about the continuing viability of the financing arrangements, which in turn which may lead to prices easing."

Adams said inventories and production were climbing, with much of the production coming from China, which currently produces 42 percent of world production, up from 25 percent in 2005.

"Overall we think the market is in oversupply. Everybody thinks these financing deals will keep the market distorted, keep metal off the market," Adams said. "I think there's a little to much complacency."

Benchmark three-month aluminum on the LME has fallen more than 20 percent since May. It was around $2,202 on Wednesday.

The financing deals that have kept the metal locked away had helped boost European premiums, but those have recently softened because of concerns that Europe will slip into recession.

The premium for duty-paid physical aluminum in Rotterdam was last week quoted at $185-$205 over the London Metal Exchange cash price. That's down from mid-August, when premiums were around $200-$230.

