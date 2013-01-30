Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
A Medicare advisory panel on Wednesday expressed skepticism that brain scans using radioactive imaging agents can affect health outcomes of people with early symptoms of memory and cognitive problems.
The medical panel's lack of confidence could deter reimbursement for Eli Lilly's recently approved Amyvid, an imaging agent used to detect levels in the brain of plaque made from beta amyloid protein. The plaque is considered by many researchers to be a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.