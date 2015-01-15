MADRID Citi investment bank said on Thursday it was placing 9.9 million shares in Spanish technology company Amadeus (AMA.MC) on behalf of Air France (AIRF.PA), equivalent to 2.2 percent of Amadeus share capital.

The accelerated book building would take no longer than one day, Citi said in a statement. It said it would communicate the price of the placing through the Spanish stock market regulator once the operation was completed.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)