ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
SINGAPORE ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.
MADRID Citi investment bank said on Thursday it was placing 9.9 million shares in Spanish technology company Amadeus (AMA.MC) on behalf of Air France (AIRF.PA), equivalent to 2.2 percent of Amadeus share capital.
The accelerated book building would take no longer than one day, Citi said in a statement. It said it would communicate the price of the placing through the Spanish stock market regulator once the operation was completed.
JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, is in advanced talks to acquire bakery chain Panera Bread Co as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG on condition that it divest three products, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.