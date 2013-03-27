Amanda Knox (L), the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, arrives at the court during her appeal trial session in Perugia September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

NEW YORK A decision by an Italian court to retry Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend in the 2007 murder of her British roommate will not delay the publication of her memoir, her publisher said on Wednesday.

HarperCollins said the book, "Waiting to be Heard," will be published in the United States as planned on April 30. Knox will also do an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer that is due to air the same day.

"The publication is going along as scheduled. She is going ahead with all of the events," said a spokesman for HarperCollins.

Italy's highest court ordered a new trial in the death of roommate Meredith Kercher on Tuesday after overturning the 2011 acquittal by an appeal court of Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, who had served four years in prison.

The murder occurred while Knox, her boyfriend and Kercher were students at the University of Perugia in Italy.

Knox said in a statement after the court decision that it was painful to receive the news and that she would continue her legal battle, confident in the truth.

In the book Knox is expected to describe the events leading up to her arrest, her trial and her years behind bars.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Cynthia Osterman)