BANGALORE Amarin Corp Plc's (AMRN.O) shares fell 10 percent on Thursday, after the Patent Office gave a final rejection to one of the Irish drugmaker's patent applications for its key experimental heart drug AMR101.

Amarin's current 544 patent protects the drug, AMR101, till 2021, said Raghuram Selvaraju, an analyst with Morgan Joseph Triartisan LLC.

"If the patent application, which was the subject of the final rejection was issued, then Amarin would have received patent protection till 2030, an additional 9 years," he said.

However, analysts did not see a major impact from the rejection.

"We do not regard this as being materially impactful to the company's prospects as there are documented cases of patents getting issued even after a final rejection was given by the U.S. PTO," said Selvaraju.

"A final rejection does not mean what it sounds like," Selvaraju added. "The company certainly has no plans to abandon the pursuit of this patent."

Zacks Investment Research analyst Jason Napodano said investor reaction was "knee-jerk."

Analysts said the U.S. PTO had announced the patent rejection on its website, and Selvaraju said the company had indicated to him on Wednesday that it received a notice from the patent office on the rejection.

AMR101 has performed well in two late-stage studies, making it a potentially strong competitor to GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) fish oil-based medicine Lovaza.

Lovaza -- supplied to GSK by Norway's Pronova BioPharma ASA PRON.OL -- is currently the only Omega-3 derived prescription drug approved in Europe and the United States.

Omega-3 fatty acids-based drugs are designed to treat patients with very high levels of triglycerides, a blood fat that contributes to heart disease alongside cholesterol.

Analysts believe AMR101 could reach the market in the first half of 2012.

Shares of the company were trading down 5.6 percent at $11.69 in late morning trade on Nasdaq, after falling to a low of $11.15 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)