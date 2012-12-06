'Fasting-mimicking' diet said to reduce risk factors for aging
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
Biopharmaceutical company Amarin Corp Plc said it raised $100 million in non-equity financing that will help it form a sales force to launch its heart drug Vascepa.
Amarin shares, however, fell 22 percent after the bell as the company did not announce a sale or a partnership to market the drug, as some investors had expected.
"This transaction provides Amarin with non-dilutive capital that will ensure our ability to fully execute on the Vascepa product launch while continuing our strategic partnership discussions," CEO Joseph Zakrzewski said in a statement.
The company said it will hire 250 to 300 sales professional to launch Vascepa in the first quarter of 2013.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
(Reuters Health) – Following a diet that mimics fasting may reduce risk factors for disease in generally healthy people, according to a small study.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
(Reuters Health) - Improving cardiovascular fitness over time may prolong life, suggests a new study.