The new Amazon Fire tablet is displayed during a media event introducing new Amazon products in San Francisco, California September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The new Amazon Fire tablet six pack is displayed during a media event introducing new Amazon products in San Francisco, California September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Amazon.com Inc said its Fire tablet is now available in China for 499 yuan ($78) with access to hundreds of thousands of Kindle books.

The tablet, which comes with a screen that measures 7 inches (17 cm) diagonally and a front-and-back camera, would include English language learning features such as Word Wise for customers who want to read or learn English, the company said in a statement.

Amazon's sales of its 7-inch tablet tripled over the Thanksgiving weekend from last year, the company said on Tuesday.

