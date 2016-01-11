Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Amazon.com Inc expects to release a smaller, portable version of its voice-activated Echo speaker, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The new device, code-named "Fox", is expected to be priced lower than the $180 Echo, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1IYYAQh)

Amazon.com launched "Amazon Echo" in November 2014, a speaker one can leave on all day and give it voice directions, like Siri on an Apple Inc iPhone.

Amazon is relying on Flextronics International Ltd to help make the device, the WSJ reported.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.

Flextronics International was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)