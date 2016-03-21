Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BERLIN Workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Germany are starting a new round of strikes in an attempt to pressure the U.S. online retailer to increase pay.
The walkout by workers at the warehouse in Koblenz, western Germany, began on Monday night and is due to run until the end of the night shift on Wednesday, March 23, union Verdi said in a statement.
Verdi has organised frequent strikes at Amazon warehouses across Germany since May 2013 as it seeks to force the retailer to raise pay for warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining agreements in Germany's mail order and retail sector.
The most recent strikes in Germany, Amazon's second-biggest market behind the United States, were held in the run-up to Christmas.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.