Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) primary e-commerce website was down for a brief period for some users on Thursday afternoon.

The world's No. 1 online retailer was not immediately available for comment and the duration of the outage was not clear.

