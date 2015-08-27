Amazon boxes are organized to be delivered in New York July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Amazon.com said on Wednesday it plans to launch its video streaming service in Japan for members of its Prime paid service as it gears up for Netflix Inc's planned entry into the country in September.

Amazon's Prime members get unlimited access to videos under its Prime Instant Video service.

Prime membership, which costs 3,900 yen ($32.50) a year in Japan, provides members other services such as the option to choose a delivery date for online purchases for free.

Amazon plans to offer a broad video lineup including U.S. and Japanese films, TV shows and cartoons in Japan.

