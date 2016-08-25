Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Amazon.com (AMZN.O) on Thursday launched Amazon Vehicles, an online platform for users to research on cars, auto parts and accessories.

The platform will include specifications, images and reviews on Amazon.com for a large number of car models, ranging from Tesla Motors' 2014 Model S to the iconic Ford Mustang 1965.

Amazon Vehicles would be an extension of the existing Amazon Automotive store, the company said.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)