Rock singer Debbie Harry crowned Style Icon at Elle Style Awards
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that e-book versions of the Harry Potter hit series by J.K. Rowling are available to read on the company's Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablet.
Amazon said it struck a distribution deal with J.K. Rowling's new website and e-book store, called the Pottermore Shop.
Amazon customers can search for the Harry Potter e-books in the company's Kindle Store, but will be directed to the Pottermore Shop to buy them and add them to their Kindle library, the company said.
Foreign-language versions of the Harry Potter e-books will be available through Kindle Stores worldwide in coming weeks, Amazon added.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera, who has dressed five first ladies and made first daughter Ivanka Trump's inaugural ball gown, on Monday said she would happily dress the U.S. first lady.
SYDNEY Australia and Indonesia are sending divers to inspect the wreck of a warship torpedoed off the coast of Java during World War Two next month to determine how best to protect the site from looters who have stripped numerous other WW2 wrecks.