NEW YORK A federal judge has given Ambac Financial Group ABKFQ.PK the right to send its bankruptcy exit plan to creditors for a vote.

Judge Shelley Chapman approved the plan's outline on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, clearing a key hurdle in Ambac's path toward crawling out of bankruptcy .

The plan would pay secured claimants in full, but would likely wipe out equity holders. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)