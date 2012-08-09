Cable network AMC Networks Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates but said the termination of its contract with Dish Network Corp will materially impact revenue in future.

The company said termination of its contract by Dish reduced AMC's subscribers by about 13 percent in the current quarter.

"The termination of Dish Network's carriage will have a material impact on our revenues, adjusted operating cash flow and operating income in future periods," the company said in a statement.

After a dispute over programming fees, Dish dropped AMC Networks, home of the "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men" TV shows, on July 1.

"As has been widely reported, DISH Network dropped our networks to gain leverage in an unrelated lawsuit," CEO Josh Sapan said in a statement on Thursday.

AMC, along with its former parent Cablevision, had sued Dish for $2.5 billion, claiming improper termination of a 15-year contract. The suit alleged that DISH improperly terminated the contract with VOOM HD, an indirect unit of AMC.

As AMC — formerly known as American Movie Classics — has evolved from a backwater cable channel for old movies to a provider of premium TV shows, cable and satellite operators have braced themselves for higher subscriber fees.

In July, Dish, the second-largest satellite TV provider behind DirectTV, said it dropped New York-based AMC because it was charging fees that were too high for the low-rated channel.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen on Wednesday said customers missing AMC Networks programs should turn to Apple's iTunes or Netflix to get their "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" fix.

AMC's shares have gained 25 percent since Dish discontinued AMC's services as investors bet on a re-negotiation that may be in the company's favor.

"Dish is going to try and punish AMC by cutting off subscribers in order to gain leverage in their negotiation with Dish. So I think investors are thinking that subscriber loss is a negotiating tactic," Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss told Reuters.

The trial is scheduled to begin on September 18.

"I think there is a very good chance that there will be a settlement ... I can certainly see a settlement for half a billion dollars," CRT Capital Group analyst Lance Vitanza told Reuters on Monday.

Dish posted a lower second-quarter profit on Wednesday that missed Wall Street estimates after the No. 2 U.S. satellite television operator spent more to acquire subscribers.

REVENUE BEAT

Net income from continuing operations rose to $41.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $27.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $328 million.

Sales from advertising rose 13.4 percent to $130 million.

"The results were driven by continued advertiser demand and renewals with distributors, most recently AT&T, with whom we reached a new, long-term agreement," CEO Sapan said.

Analysts had expected earnings of 57 cents per share, on revenue of 324.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent at $43.98 in late morning trade on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)