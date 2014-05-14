Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
NEW YORK Insurer American International Group (AIG.N) on Wednesday said that it had completed the sale of its aircraft leasing unit to AerCap Holdings (AER.N), marking the end of years of efforts to sell International Lease Finance Corp.
The sale also marks AIG's exit from its last non-core business, just a few years after sour derivative bets nearly wiped out the company.
While the insurer has paid back a U.S. bailout and even reinstituted a dividend since the crisis, it is now a smaller, more narrowly focused company than before.
AIG received $3.0 billion of cash and 97,560,976 newly issued AerCap common shares, according to an AIG statement, for a total value of about $7.6 billion based on AerCap's closing price per share of $47.01 on Tuesday.
Net cash proceeds to AIG were approximately $2.4 billion after the settlement of intercompany loans, the statement added.
AIG said in December 2012 that it had reached a deal to sell up to 90 percent of ILFC to a group of investors based mainly in China for $4.7 billion, but the deal never went through.
Netherlands-based AerCap buys aircraft and rents them to airlines.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Andrew Hay)
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.
SAO PAULO Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.