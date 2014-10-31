A man holding an umbrella walks past the logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank Corp (9984.T) has set its sights on the wireless assets put up for sale by America Movil (AMXL.MX), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank recently asked Sprint Corp (S.N) Chief Executive Marcelo Claure to gather information on the assets that America Movil is planning to sell, sources told the paper.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said in July it would spin off its telecoms towers and sell assets to reach a market share below the 50 percent threshold amid a regulatory crackdown in its home market, Mexico.

Sources told the Journal that Softbank was valuing the assets at around $10 billion, while Bank of America analysts have estimated the assets could be worth $15 billion.

Despite the involvement of Claure, any deal would be SoftBank's and likely wouldn't involve Sprint, the sources clarified to the paper.

An America Movil spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair, Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore and Tomas Sarmiento in Mexico City; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)