The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON Verizon Communications has no interest in acquiring assets being sold by Latin America's biggest telecommunications company, America Movil, Verizon's chief financial officer told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

In September, Verizon rival, AT&T said it would not rule out a deal in Mexico.

AT&T is one of several potential buyers America Movil has contacted as it tries to sell a chunk of assets, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The planned sale, announced in July, came in response to a sector overhaul aimed at curbing Slim's dominance in Mexican telecoms, where America Movil has about 70 percent of mobile subscribers and more than 60 percent of landlines.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes)