BNP Paribas expands car loans business with Opel/Vauxhall deal
PARIS French bank BNP Paribas' car financing business will grow by a third after the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall's financing arm for 900 million euros ($953.5 million) with PSA Group .
PARIS America Movil (AMXL.MX), the largest shareholder of Dutch telecom operator KPN (KPN.AS), said it would support KPN's planned capital increase and would appoint two members of the board subject to shareholder vote.
American Movil also said that it had reached an "indefinite" agreement with KPN not to take its ownership past the 30 percent threshold that would trigger a required offer to buy out the entire group.
The moves are a sign that Carlos Slim, the world's richest man and founder of the Latin American telecom giant, is willing to add to his 3 billion-euro investment in KPN despite incurring a massive paper loss since buying his shares at around 8 euros last summer.
Slim's Latin American telecom giant bought a 28 percent stake in The Hague-based KPN last year. KPN shares closed at 3.228 euros on Tuesday.
KPN said the 4 billion-euro ($5.34 billion) operation would consist of a 3 billion-euro rights issue and the issuance of hybrid capital instruments, which were expected to receive partial equity recognition.
America Movil said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange on Tuesday that it was participating in the offer "with a view to strengthening KPN's capital base, maintaining the fundamentals that support KPN's investment grade (rating) and allowing KPN to pursue valuable strategic initiatives".
The agreement can be terminated by either party with two months' notice, America Movil said, although KPN may not break the agreement within its first two years.
($1 = 0.7487 euros)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON Standard Life has reached agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11 billion-pound ($13.5 billion) merger that should save 200 million pounds a year in costs, pushing rivals to follow suit as fund managers' margins sag.
BEIJING ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.