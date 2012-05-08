Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
May 8 - Mexico's stock index fell more than 2 percent, led by a 6 percent drop in shares of America Movil, which announced a European phone investment on Monday.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Monday that it has offered to buy a stake worth up to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in Netherlands-based KPN NV (KPN.AS), eyeing it as a base for potential expansion in Europe. <ID: nL5E8G81SH>
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
MILAN/PARIS Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.