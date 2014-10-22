The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Carlos Slim's America Movil is likely on Thursday to report a 0.5 percent increase in third-quarter profit, analysts forecast, as the company grapples with tougher regulation in its home market of Mexico.

The company (AMXL.MX) is expected to report a profit of 16.47 billion pesos ($1.227 billion) for the July-to-September period, according to the average of five analyst estimates from a Reuters poll.

Revenue will rise 9.4 percent to 212.43 billion pesos, the analysts expect, driven by the consolidation of Telekom Austria's (TELA.VI) results into the figures, following the recent increase of America Movil's stake in the Austrian company.

America Movil is facing tough new rules in Mexico, where the government is trying to increase competition. In response, the company has vowed to sell a chunk of assets to push its market share below 50 percent.

