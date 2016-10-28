MEXICO CITY Shares in Mexican telecoms company America Movil (AMXL.MX) soared more than 12 percent on Friday after its third-quarter earnings report showed what one analyst called early signs of "stability."

The company, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, is still feeling the effects of a 2013 sector reform designed to curb its dominance at home, which prompted a price war in the market.

But on Thursday, it said it had swung to a profit in the third quarter, helped by stronger data use, while revenue per customer rose slightly in the Mexico business.

"America Movil showed nice progress in several key areas during the third quarter, with the Mexican wireless market showing stability for the first time in two years," Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel said in a note.

Shares in the company were up 12.09 percent at 12.52 pesos per share by 1918 GMT.

Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday that providing content would become "very important" in the future, when asked about rival AT&T Inc's (T.N) offer to buy media powerhouse Time Warner Inc. (TWX.N)

"Let's see what's going to happen," he told an analyst call. "Content is important right now; it's going to become very important in the future."

America Movil's market share, which is almost 70 percent, has not changed significantly since the reform was enacted.

Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT is reviewing the measures it put in place against the company to decide whether to leave or adjust them. Hajj said that there could be a decision by IFT on its review in the first quarter of next year.

In Brazil, America Movil's second-largest market, speculation has been rife about possible acquisitions of some or all of the operations of struggling rival Oi SA (OIBR4.SA).

Hajj said he did not expect to see any consolidation there anytime soon, but said the company was always open to hearing about opportunities.

(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Christian Plumb)