Wall Street opens flat; all eyes on healthcare vote
Wall Street was little changed in early trading on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects unit revenue to drop in the third quarter as growing capacity in Dallas continues to pressure fares and as the strong U.S. dollar keeps weighing on travel demand abroad.
The carrier forecasts that passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure closely followed by investors that compares sales to the capacity and distance of flights, will fall between 6 and 8 percent in the third quarter compared to a year prior, its President Scott Kirby said on an investor call Friday. In the second quarter, similar headwinds caused the metric to fall 6.9 percent.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Wall Street was little changed in early trading on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
BOSTON President Donald Trump’s White House has said his plans to slash environmental regulations will trigger a new energy boom and help the United States drill its way to independence from foreign oil.