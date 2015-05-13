Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Apparel retailer American Apparel Inc APP.A said former Chief Executive Dov Charney sued the company and its chairman Colleen Brown, alleging defamation and mental and emotional distress.
American Apparel said on Wednesday it would "vigorously dispute" the claims.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in California Superior Court, seeks a minimum of $20 million in damages.
The lawsuit is one of several from Charney, who was suspended as CEO last June and dismissed six months later.
Charney also filed a $30 million defamation lawsuit last week against Standard General LP, one of American Apparel's biggest investors.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.