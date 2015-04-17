Three former American Apparel Inc APP.A employees who were among 200 laid off earlier this year are suing the retailer, saying they were not given appropriate legal notice, their attorney said on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California, is seeking about $1 million in damages, attorney Keith Fink told Reuters.

According to a company memo seen by Reuters, American Apparel Chief Executive Paula Schneider said no law required the company to give more notice than it had or to give any severance.

The company declined to comment publicly on the filing.

The case is Carlos Hirschberg, et al, v American Apparel Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 2:15-cv-02827

