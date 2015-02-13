American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in Encinitas, California October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

American Express Co (AXP.N), which said on Thursday that its credit card partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) would end next year, is also ending its co-branded card deal with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), according to a published report.

Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said on Friday that JetBlue has reached a new deal with Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and Mastercard Inc (MA.N).(bloom.bg/1Axky6k)

Representatives of American Express, Jet Blue and Barclays declined to comment on the report. A Mastercard spokesman was not immediately available.

American Express shares fell more than 9 percent on Thursday and Friday following its disclosure of the lost Costco business.

