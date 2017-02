American Airlines' entire fleet has been grounded by computer problems until 4 p.m. CDT (1700 EDT), the airline said in a post to its official Twitter feed on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal said federal regulators had grounded the AMR Corp unit's flights following a computer outage. The Federal Aviation Administration could not immediately be reached for comment on the issue.

