Passenger service agents at American Airlines voted against unionizing after an election that concluded on Tuesday, the National Mediation Board said.

Of the 5,954 workers who cast a vote, 3,052 voted for no union, compared with 2,891 who voted in favor of the Communications Workers of America, according to results from the National Mediation Board, which conducted the election from December 4 to January 15. There were 7,792 people eligible to vote, a spokeswoman for the U.S. agency said.

The worker group includes airport agents and reservations representatives. They are the only employee group at American not unionized.

American Airlines parent AMR Corp (AAMRQ.PK), which has about 80,000 non-management workers, is weighing merging with rival US Airways Group LCC.N versus exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a standalone company.

In a statement, the CWA union said it will keep working to give agents a voice.

"The potential merger of American Airlines and US Airways provides another opportunity for American agents to have a union voice, since US Airways agents have union representation," the union said.

