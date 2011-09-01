NEW YORK American Apparel Inc APP.A is in talks to raise as much as $160 million from several parties, including a private-equity firm affiliated with Ron Burkle, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing four people familiar with the situation.

The Los Angeles-based clothing chain has been dealing with a long-running sales slump and even warned it may have to file for bankruptcy if it does not raise enough money to keep running. It did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The restructuring plan may include a combination of refinancing the company's debt held by Lion Capital LLP and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and exercising stock warrants, the people told Bloomberg.

A deal may be completed in the next 30 days and could be for as little as $90 million, two of the people told Bloomberg. A deal could also take six months, one person said told Bloomberg.

The discussions have included the possibility that Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney will step aside as chairman so he can focus on day-to-day operations, two of the people told Bloomberg. Charney, the company's largest shareholder, would remain on the board.

