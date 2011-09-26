A sign advertising that the company is hiring is seen at the window of an American Apparel store in New York April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

American Apparel APP.A is in the final stages of negotiating a $90 million funding from an affiliate of billionaire investor Ron Burkle, industry journal Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reported, citing sources close to the deal.

In its talks with the U.S. clothing and accessories retailer, investment firm Colbeck Capital Management LLP edged out Leonard Green & Partners, which had also made a play to bail out American Apparel, WWD reported.

American Apparel was not immediately available for comment.

The retailer will use much of the money to retire $56.5 million in debt from Bank of America (BAC.N) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), and to pay down a portion of the $83.8 million loan its owes Lion Capital, the journal said.

Shares of Los Angeles-based American Apparel, known for its racy advertising, closed at 88 cents on Friday on the American Stock Exchange.

