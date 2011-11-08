Troubled retailer American Apparel Inc APP.A reported a narrower third-quarter loss, helped partly by lower operating expenses, and said it expects to improve its performance in the fourth quarter and next year.

For the quarter, the company posted a net loss of $7.2 million, or 7 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million, or 13 cents per share, last year.

Net sales increased 5 percent to $140.9 million from last year.

The Los Angeles-based clothing chain said its same-store sales rose 3 percent, helped by an 11 percent increase in online sales. It had signed a multi-year partnership with EBay Inc (EBAY.O) in July to create an online lifestyle shop.

The company was reportedly in talks in September to raise as much as $160 million in financing to help it stave off bankruptcy.

The company has been facing a series of troubles, from a long-running sales slump to controversies associated with its chief executive.

Shares of the company closed at 88 cents on Monday on the American Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore;)