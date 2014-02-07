American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL.N) reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for auto parts.

The company reported net income of $29.8 million, or 39 cents per share, for the fourth quarter.

American Axle posted net income of $319.9 million, or $4.21 per share, a year earlier due to a $337.5 million tax benefit.

The company, which got about three-quarters of its revenue from General Motors Co (GM.N) in 2012, said non-GM sales rose 37 percent to $280.1 million in the quarter ended December 31.

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)