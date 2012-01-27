U.S. utility American Electric Power (AEP.N) on Friday flagged concerns about new federal environmental regulations, while rival Dominion (D.N) said it was on track to drive earnings growth.

Faced with the prospect of spending billions to install pollution controls to meet proposed tighter U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules limiting air emissions, coal ash and water use, many utilities are shutting down older, smaller units and relying more heavily on natural gas.

"We continue to have significant concerns about unrealistic timelines in new regulations ... and the potential impact on reliability, yet the rules provide some clarity on the future transition of our generation fleet," American Electric Chief Executive Nicholas Akins said in a statement.

On Thursday, FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N) joined American Electric Power and Duke Energy (DUK.N) in announcing closures of some coal-fired plants.

Dominion, meanwhile, is boosting its natural gas infrastructure. Power generation from natural gas emits half the amount of carbon dioxide than coal does.

"At Dominion Energy, the growth program at our natural gas infrastructure business continues to be fueled by the vast Marcellus and Utica Shale formations," Chief Executive Thomas Farrell II said in a statement.

He added that "structural factors" remained in place to drive operating earnings growth of 5 percent to 6 percent annually.

Dominion expects first-quarter operating earnings at $0.85-$1.00 a share. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

American Electric's fourth-quarter net profit rose to $308 million, or 64 cents a share, from $176 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue remained unchanged at $3.4 billion.

Dominion's profit rose to $334 million, or 58 cents a share, from $366 million, or 63 cents a year ago. The results were hurt by lower weather-related sales at its regulated electric service territory.

