American Express Co (AXP.N) quarterly profit got a lift from higher cardholder spending and a slower growth in expenses, but it set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The company's American cardholders, mostly affluent consumers, spent more than they did last year. Average spending per card rose 8 percent to $3,933.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. hit an eight-month high in early January as Americans grew more optimistic about job prospects.

"Cardmembers spent a record amount on their American Express cards," Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said. "Billed business rose 11 percent, showing broad-based improvements from the strong levels of a year ago."

However, the overall recovery in the U.S. remains uneven and the environment in Europe continues to pose challenges for the global economy, Chenault added.

American Express which has been reporting the lowest rates of late payments and defaults among major credit card issuers largely due to its affluent client base, set aside $409 million for bad loans in the quarter, up 71 percent from a year ago.

The increase in the loan loss provisions reflects a larger reserve release in the year-earlier period and higher loans outstanding in the current period, partially offset by lower net write-offs.

EXPENSE GROWTH SLOWS

For the fourth quarter, net income was $1.19 billion, or $1.01 a share, compared with $1.06 billion, or 88 cents a share, last year.

"Revenue was a little bit light, but expense control was better-than-expected and that is a hot button for the Street," Jefferies' Daniel Furtado said.

The New York-based company with 97.4 million outstanding cards at the end of the quarter, said expenses totaled $5.6 billion, up 1 percent.

The increase was a significant reduction from the growth rates of recent quarters and reflected lower marketing and promotion expenses, slower increases in rewards costs and, as planned, slower growth in operating expenses.

"The company's plan has been to grow expenses at a slower rate and this is a good first step. It signals to the Street that management is serious about this."

In October the company had also reported a higher quarterly profit -- but its expenses growing faster than revenue then had been a concern for investors.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.74 billion, up 7 percent.

Analysts expected the company to earn 98 cents a share, on revenue of $7.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Express, which lends directly to consumers but also competes with Visa Inc (V.N) and MasterCard Inc (MA.N) to process credit card transactions, has recovered from the financial crisis more fully than many other consumer lenders.

Separately on Thursday, the company's smaller rival Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) reported a 42 percent decline in net income and missed Wall Street estimates as expenses rose.

Share of American Express were trading down about 2 percent at $49.80 after the bell Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

