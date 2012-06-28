Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
American Greetings Corp (AM.N) reported sharply lower first-quarter earnings, hurt by costs related to the bankruptcy of its British distributor Clinton Cards PLC.
Clinton Cards, which trades from 767 stores under the Birthdays and Clinton Card brands, was placed under the control of administrators last month because it could not repay a 35 million pounds loan to its biggest supplier American Greetings.
American Greetings earlier this month bought 397 stores of Clinton Cards providing headroom for retailer to liquidate its remaining assets and pay off creditors.
American Greetings said costs related to writing off bad debt at Clinton Cards hurt earnings by 35 cents per share in the first quarter.
The company's earnings fell to $7.25 million, or 20 cents a share, from $32.5 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2.2 percent to $393.1 million, hurt by an impairment charge related to a supply agreement with Clinton Cards' Birthdays unit.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based company's shares were down 0.77 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $14.26 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.