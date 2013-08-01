Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH.N), the second largest single-family homeowner, fell as much as 3 percent in their debut as investors remained wary about the company's ability to turn a profit any time soon.

Institutional buyers such as American Homes and larger rival Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) are taking longer than planned to hire contractors, renovate the acquired homes and rent them out.

Industry insiders estimate that roughly half of the more than 55,000 homes acquired by institutions over the past year in the United States have yet to be rented.

American Homes 4 Rent shares were trading around their initial public offering price at $16, valuing the company at $2.82 billion.

The California-based real estate investment trust, founded by self-storage billionaire Wayne Hughes last November, priced its IPO at the low end of the expected range of $16 to $18 per share, raising $705.9 million.

"We believe the stock was slightly overpriced at $16 per share and we expect it to trade below that level for some time as the company is not expected to make profits any time soon," said Francis Gaskins, a partner at IPO research company IPODesktop.com.

American Homes posted a loss of $7.7 million in the quarter ended March 31 on revenue of $6.6 million.

Smaller rivals Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (SBY.N) and American Residential Properties Inc ARPI.N are also struggling to post profits as they are buying homes faster than they can rent them out. Both are trading well below their offer price.

Colony American Homes Inc, which planned an IPO of up to $1.25 billion, postponed its initial public offering last month, citing "market conditions".

Although the home rental business has been traditionally run by "mom and pop" owner-operators, the availability of cheaper financing to buy foreclosed homes at a deep discount has attracted a number of private equity firms and large investors to the market.

American Homes 4 Rent has invested about $3.1 billion in 17,949 single-family properties in 21 states and has an additional 1,152 properties in escrow that it expects to acquire, it said in a filing. (link.reuters.com/qan79t)

Blackstone has bought over 24,000 homes in the United States, using a combination of $3 billion in investor dollars and a $2.1 billion line of credit arranged by Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting By Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)