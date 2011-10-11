Nicki Minaj (L) performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK British singing star Adele continued her current pop reign with a leading four nominations for the 2011 American Music Awards announced on Tuesday, edging out the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Adele, 23, who was recently forced to cancel the remainder of her sold out U.S. tour due to a vocal chord hemorrhage, was nominated for favorite rock/pop female artist, adult contemporary artist, album with her "21" and artist of the year for the awards to be broadcast from Los Angeles on November 20.

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lil Wayne and country music group The Band Perry were nominated three times, followed by artists such as Bruno Mars and Beyonce with two nods each.

Besides Adele, other artist of the year contenders are Gaga, Wayne, Swift and Perry, whose album "Teenage Dream" two months ago achieved the rare distinction of having five singles reach the top of the Billboard's pop songs chart. Perry also will perform at the key music industry awards.

In other rock/pop music categories, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and the U.S. rapper Pitbull will vie for favorite male artist, while Maroon 5, OneRepublic and the dance music group LMFAO are nominated for favorite band. Besides Adele's hit "21", favorite pop album nominations were shared by Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" and Rihanna's "Loud."

In rap/hip hop categories, Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West earned nods for favorite artist. "Watch The Throne" by West and Jay-Z, "The Carter IV" by Lil Wayne, and "Pink Friday" from Nicki Minaj were nominated for favorite album.

Country music nominees included Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean for favorite male artist and Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift for favorite female artist.

Chris Brown, Beyonce, Rihanna and Kelly Rowland were all nominated in the soul and R&B categories, and in the indie rock arena, The Black Keys, Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons will compete for favorite artist.

Organizers said that along with Perry, the rapper Pitbull will sing and other performers will be announced at upcoming dates. As in previous years, winners will be determined by online voting.

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Bob Tourtellotte)