NEW YORK American Realty Capital Properties Inc ARCP.O is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp NRF.N, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would combine a major property owner with a real estate financing company.

The discussions between the two real estate investment trusts are preliminary, and there is no guarantee a deal would materialize, the people said on Monday, requesting anonymity because the matter is not public.

Shares of NorthStar, a loan originator and manager of commercial real estate debt, rose over 9 percent on Monday, bringing the company's market value to roughly $5.8 billion.

Shares of American Capital Realty were down 1.3 percent to $12.82 in midday trading. The New York-based company, which has a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion, has been acquisitive in recent years; it bought Cole Real Estate Investments Inc last year.

A spokesman for American Realty declined to comment on the deal talks, which were earlier reported by the Financial Times. NorthStar could not be immediately reached for comment.

